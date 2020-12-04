₹50 lakh ex gratia paid to family of nurse who died of COVID

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 December 2020 00:54 IST

An amount for ₹50 lakh was handed over to the family members of Head Nurse of Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) D. Vijaya Kumari, who succumbed to COVID-19, at a programme held on Thursday.

Vijaya Kumari had died while on duty on September 12. Due to the efforts of VSGH Chief General Manager K.H. Prakash, an amount of ₹50 lakh was sanctioned to her family under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Garib Yojana.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy General Manager of New India Assurance C.G. Prasad, Divisional Manager P. Naveen Kumar and Dr. Prakash transferred the amount to her daughters Manisha and Mrudula through RTGS and handed over the papers to them.