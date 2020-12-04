Andhra Pradesh

₹50 lakh ex gratia paid to family of nurse who died of COVID

An amount for ₹50 lakh was handed over to the family members of Head Nurse of Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) D. Vijaya Kumari, who succumbed to COVID-19, at a programme held on Thursday.

Vijaya Kumari had died while on duty on September 12. Due to the efforts of VSGH Chief General Manager K.H. Prakash, an amount of ₹50 lakh was sanctioned to her family under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Garib Yojana.

Deputy General Manager of New India Assurance C.G. Prasad, Divisional Manager P. Naveen Kumar and Dr. Prakash transferred the amount to her daughters Manisha and Mrudula through RTGS and handed over the papers to them.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 12:55:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/50-lakh-ex-gratia-paid-to-family-of-nurse-who-died-of-covid/article33244092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY