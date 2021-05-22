₹50 lakh donated for COVID-19 facilities

KAKINADA

22 May 2021 23:23 IST

The East Godavari Seafood Exporters Association (EGSEA) on Saturday donated ₹50.50 lakh for COVID-19 treatment facilities and equipment in government hospitals and care centres in the district. Kakinada city MLA D. Chandrasekhara Reddy and EGSEA representatives Y. Veerraju, D. Dileep and D. Veerabhadra Reddy handed over the cheque to Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy at the Collectorate. Mr. Reddy appealed to civil society to offer aid to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Fisheries Joint Director P.V. Satyanarayana was among those present.

