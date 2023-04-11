HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

50-foot Narasappa Konda rock splits vertically in Kurnool

Officials tell nearby residents to vacate their houses; police deployed to prevent people from going near the rock

April 11, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Officials have decided to fill the gap with concrete and set up some safety infrastructure at the base of the rock near Adoni in Kurnool district.

Officials have decided to fill the gap with concrete and set up some safety infrastructure at the base of the rock near Adoni in Kurnool district. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYAM U

A 50-foot single (almost round) rock on Narasappa Konda at Gonegandla village in Kurnool district split vertically sending shock waves among the residents and they ran out of their houses fearing the boulder might get split further and smaller rocks could roll down on to their houses around the hillock. 

Narasappa Konda was once spread over 5 acres, but slowly habitation grew and the lone rock now stands there. A team of officials from Adoni Sub-Collector’s office on Tuesday, including Adoni Sub-Collector Abhisek Kumar visited the village and inspected the condition of the rock. 

The officials have taken a decision to repair the vertical split and fill the gap with concrete and set up some safety infrastructure at the base of the rock so that nothing untoward happens in future also. The officials asked the nearby residents to vacate their houses and provided police protection to ensure people do not climb the rock or come close to it till it is declared safe.

The crack on the rock developed on Sunday with a huge blast sound, and officials attribute it to the excessive heat in the region due to the heatwave. Officials estimate the rock to be 300 to 500 hundred years old and weigh about 5,000 tonnes.

An SC and a BC colony are currently situated around the hill in close proximity to the rock.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.