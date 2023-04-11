50-foot Narasappa Konda rock splits vertically in Kurnool

April 11, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KURNOOL

A 50-foot single (almost round) rock on Narasappa Konda at Gonegandla village in Kurnool district split vertically sending shock waves among the residents and they ran out of their houses fearing the boulder might get split further and smaller rocks could roll down on to their houses around the hillock.

Narasappa Konda was once spread over 5 acres, but slowly habitation grew and the lone rock now stands there. A team of officials from Adoni Sub-Collector’s office on Tuesday, including Adoni Sub-Collector Abhisek Kumar visited the village and inspected the condition of the rock.

The officials have taken a decision to repair the vertical split and fill the gap with concrete and set up some safety infrastructure at the base of the rock so that nothing untoward happens in future also. The officials asked the nearby residents to vacate their houses and provided police protection to ensure people do not climb the rock or come close to it till it is declared safe.

The crack on the rock developed on Sunday with a huge blast sound, and officials attribute it to the excessive heat in the region due to the heatwave. Officials estimate the rock to be 300 to 500 hundred years old and weigh about 5,000 tonnes.

An SC and a BC colony are currently situated around the hill in close proximity to the rock.