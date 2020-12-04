50-day awareness drive launched against COVID in Anantapur

‘Exercise aims at preventing second wave of infection’

The district administration on Thursday launched a 50-day campaign involving all government departments and people from all walks of life to bring awareness to stringently follow all the COVID-19 protocols without impacting the economic activity.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Joint Collector (VS&WS) A. Siri told the media that in view of the possible second wave of the infection, which already caught a severe form in some European countries, the U.S., and some States in India, the State government had suggested formation of task forces at the district and mandal levels to ensure three aspects—compulsorily wearing of mask, maintaining physical distance and hand washing.

Releasing a timetable of activities to be followed by each government department, schools, colleges, NGOs, and different sections of the society on each day till January 19, 2021, Mr. Chandrudu said that three slogans were coined in Telugu —Mask Sarriga Pettu - Corona Aata Kattu (wear mask properly - stop the COVID game); Aaru adugulu Dooram - Corona meeku dooram (six-foot distance - Corona will be away from you) and Mana Arogyam - Mana Chethullo / Chethulu Shubhram - Arogyam Bhadram (our health in our hands and clean hands safe health).

The district has witnessed 66,000 positive cases after conducting 8 lakh tests till date and the positivity rate has come down to 8% and death rate to below 1%.

“In view of the winter, we need to be more cautious while venturing out of home,” said the Collector.

On Wednesday, of the 5,000 tests done, only 29 positive cases were recorded.