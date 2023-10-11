HamberMenu
50% concession on school fee for children of journalists in NTR dist.

A circular to this effect will be released today, Collector S. Dilli Rao said

October 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
District Collector S. Dilli Rao at the ‘Meet the Press’ event in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

District Collector S. Dilli Rao at the ‘Meet the Press’ event in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao on October 11 (Wednesday) said journalists in the district will be given a concession of 50% in school fees for their children and added that a circular to this effect will be released today.

Speaking as the chief guest at ‘Meet the Press’ programme in Vijayawada on October 11 (Wednesday), Mr. Dilli Rao acknowledged that there were gaps in the distribution of health cards to journalists and assured that the issue would be resolved soon. He also said their issues regarding house sites would be resolved and that whoever is eligible for Jagananna Housing scheme can apply.

Speaking about the arrangements for Dasara celebrations in the city, the Collector said prasadam for 20 lakh people will be kept ready and all facilities have been arranged at ghats. Teppotsavam will be organised this year on October 23 (Monday). It was not held last year due to floods.

Later, he said more than 300 health camps have been organised as part of the fifth phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha in the district and around 400 people are visiting the camps every day.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / news media

