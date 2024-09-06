ADVERTISEMENT

50 civic staff from Vizianagaram arrive in Vijayawada for flood relief ops

Published - September 06, 2024 04:46 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya and other officials took part in relief operations in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya on Thursday (September 5, 2024) said that relief operations were being taken up by his team in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada.

A team of 50 personnel, including engineers and sanitation staff, took up relief work in People’s Road, P.N.T. Colony, Sundarrao Raod, American Hospital Road and other places. In a press release, he said that the dedicated efforts of the team ensured proper upkeep of sanitation in several areas.

“Ensuring public hygiene and cleanliness is the need of the hour to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases,” Mr. Nallanayya said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US