50 civic staff from Vizianagaram arrive in Vijayawada for flood relief ops

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya on Thursday (September 5, 2024) said that relief operations were being taken up by his team in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada.

A team of 50 personnel, including engineers and sanitation staff, took up relief work in People’s Road, P.N.T. Colony, Sundarrao Raod, American Hospital Road and other places. In a press release, he said that the dedicated efforts of the team ensured proper upkeep of sanitation in several areas.

“Ensuring public hygiene and cleanliness is the need of the hour to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases,” Mr. Nallanayya said.