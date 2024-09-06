GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

50 civic staff from Vizianagaram arrive in Vijayawada for flood relief ops

Published - September 06, 2024 04:46 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya and other officials took part in relief operations in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya and other officials took part in relief operations in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya on Thursday (September 5, 2024) said that relief operations were being taken up by his team in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada.

A team of 50 personnel, including engineers and sanitation staff, took up relief work in People’s Road, P.N.T. Colony, Sundarrao Raod, American Hospital Road and other places. In a press release, he said that the dedicated efforts of the team ensured proper upkeep of sanitation in several areas.

“Ensuring public hygiene and cleanliness is the need of the hour to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases,” Mr. Nallanayya said.

Published - September 06, 2024 04:46 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.