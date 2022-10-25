50-bedded Ayurveda hospital sanctioned in Kakinada, says MP Vanga Geetha 

The Ministry of Ayush has sanctioned ₹8 crore for the hospital, said the MP

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, has said that the Ministry of Ayush has sanctioned a 50-bedded Ayurveda hospital in Kakinada Smart City.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Geetha has claimed that the Ministry of Ayush has sanctioned ₹8 crore to set up the hospital.

“The existing Ayurveda dispensary will be developed into a 50-bedded hospital on the campus of Government Polytechnic College in the Kakinada city. Nearly two acres will be allocated for the hospital”, said Ms. Geetha.

In recent years, a five-acre site has been allocated for government medical and health infrastructure on the college campus.

“Tirupati and Vijayawada cities in Andhra Pradesh have Ayurveda hospitals. Given the availability of land and other infrastructure facilities, a medical college to promote Ayurveda would be proposed in Kakinada”, said Ms. Geetha.

“I have briefed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy about the Ayurveda hospital project and sought necessary support from the State government to complete it within the stipulated deadline”, she said.