5-year-old boy dies due to ‘doctor’s negligence’ in Anantapur

A five-year-old boy Indraneel hailing from Dharmavaram died in Sishucare Speciality Hospital in the city in the early hours of Sunday after three days of treatment at the nursing home run by a doctor identified as Moulali.

A hue and cry was raised by the boy’s father Lokesh and family members alleging negligence of the doctor, which led to the death of the boy. District Medical and Health Officer K.V.N.S. Anil Kumar told The Hindu that after preliminary investigation into the incident, the district medical team found fault with the treatment and sealed the consultation rooms and wards of the hospital.

“A notice has been served on Moulali for not monitoring and treating the boy for notifiable disease and failing to refer to a higher institution of paediatric medical care. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident and recommend action against the doctor,” Dr. Anil Kumar said.

The DMHO said that the child was treated in Dharmavaram for a day or two and later brought to Sishucare Hospital at Srinivas Nagar near Fethullah Bridge, where in the records it has been diagnosed as pneumonia with X-Ray showing signs in the Right Lower Lobe of lungs, but the doctor had told the parents that he was down with dengue and died of that. The platelet count was also normal, Dr. Anil Kumar said referring to the medical records.

The expert probe committee will decide whether to cancel the licence of the nursing home, suspend the practising license of the doctor for six months or write to the Medical Council of India to permanently scrap his registration.

The panel will also look into the case and see if any other consultant (registered/unregistered with hospital) had treated the boy so that action could be taken against them also.