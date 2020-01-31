Andhra Pradesh

5-year-old allegedly raped by 55-year-old man

more-in

A 55-year-old man, Apparao, allegedly raped a five-year-old girl at Dwarapudi near here. The incident reportedly took place late on Wednesday night when all the residents were busy with a wedding in the village.

The parents of the girl who could not find her at the marriage venue searched for her and found her in an unconscious state. They accused Mr. Appa Rao of enticing the girl by offering biscuits and abusing her. They along with local people thrashed him before informing the police.

Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari deputed SC and ST Cell Deputy SP B. Mohana Rao to investigate the issue.

The victim has been shifted to Ghosha Hospital for treatment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 12:24:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/5-year-old-allegedly-raped-by-55-year-old-man/article30696325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY