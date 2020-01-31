5-year-old allegedly raped by 55-year-old man

A 55-year-old man, Apparao, allegedly raped a five-year-old girl at Dwarapudi near here. The incident reportedly took place late on Wednesday night when all the residents were busy with a wedding in the village.
The parents of the girl who could not find her at the marriage venue searched for her and found her in an unconscious state. They accused Mr. Appa Rao of enticing the girl by offering biscuits and abusing her. They along with local people thrashed him before informing the police.
Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari deputed SC and ST Cell Deputy SP B. Mohana Rao to investigate the issue.
The victim has been shifted to Ghosha Hospital for treatment.
