5 tribal people die under mysterious circumstances

Rajavommangi

02 February 2022 23:13 IST

They reportedly consumed Jeelugu toddy

Five Konda Reddy tribals reportedly died under mysterious circumstances allegedly after consuming toddy at Lododdi village, under Raja Vommangi police limits in East Godavari agency on Wednesday.

The toddy is locally known as Jeelugu toddy tapped from Jeelugu tree. Konda Reddy tribe is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in Andhra Pradesh.

All the deceased belong to Lododdi village. While Ch. Sugreevulu (65), Vemula Lovaraju (25), died on the way to Yeleswaram Community Health Centre, Pothuru Ganga Raju (35) and Busari Sanyasi Rao (50) died on the way to Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada). A 23-year-old Kude Yesubabu died while undergoing treatment in the GGH-Kakinada.

“The exact medical reason for their death is not known. We are investigating whether the five persons have been poisoned to death or consumed adulterated toddy. The blood samples of the deceased have been sent for further medical investigation”, Rampachodavaram ASP Krishnakanth Patil said.