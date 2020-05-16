5 T.N. men held for smuggling liquor near Nagari

CHITTOOR

16 May 2020 20:10 IST

The Nagari Urban police seized liquor bottles along with an SUV and took five men, belonging to Tiruvallur of Tamil Nadu, into custody at the inter-State border check-post at Punimangadu, 6 km from Nagari, in the early hours of Saturday.

Circle-Inspector (Nagari) Maddaiahchari said that acting on a tip-off that an SUV carrying liquor stocks was on its way from Nagari to Chennai, a police team intercepted the vehicle and seized the liquor, which included seven full bottles, three half bottles and 120 quarter bottles.

The accused reportedly took advantage of the situation to make quick money by procuring liquor from the neighbouring Chittoor district in view of the stalemate over opening of wine shops in Tamil Nadu, .

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said that in order to tackle the inter-State smuggling of the liquor, special parties had been formed to monitor the situation at all border check posts and rural roads with links to the Tamil Nadu.