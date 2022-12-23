5 students, teacher injured as classroom wall collapses in Kurnool Dist.

December 23, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KURNOOL

Five students and a teacher of a government school at Halvi village in Kowthalam Mandal were injured when the driver of an earthmover working on a Nadu-Nedu work accidentally rammed the vehicle into the classroom wall leading to the roof and wall collapsing on them. The condition of all of them is said to be out of danger.

The construction workers were engaged in a renovation work with the vehicle when the incident took place and 58 students were in the school. The injured teacher Sujatha alerted the students thereby saving the lives of many students. The injured students were identified as Tajrin, Jasvika, Varuna Sandesh, Ratnamma and Rajesh studying in classes 1 to 5.

Parents and locals staged a protest against the teachers and the contractor for their negligence and demanded their arrest. However, the police brought the situation under control. The incident took place while the old classroom was being demolished.