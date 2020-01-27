5 red sanders smuggling operatives nabbed near Tirupati, logs seized

A combing party of the Andhra Pradesh State Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (APSRSTF) in the early hours of Monday nabbed five red sanders smuggling operatives at Karakambadi beat at the foot of Tirumala hills, 8 km from Tirupati, while they were coming closer to a road point carrying the logs.
According to information, acting on a tip-off that some smuggling operatives were exiting from the forests along with logs, Superintendent of Police (Task Force) Ravi Shankar dispatched a special party to the trouble spot, which surrounded the smuggling operatives under culvert bridge and seized the logs. The nabbed were identified as Mallikarjuna, Ramana, Raghu, Mahaboob Basha (32-40 years) and Sankar (23), all coming from Kurnool and surrounding mandals. The accused were presented before the local court and were remanded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.