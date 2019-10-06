5 persons killed in 2 accidents

Five persons were killed in two separate accidents on National Highway 44 in Anantapur district in the early hours of Saturday.

While three persons were killed at Gooty, two died in an accident close to the RTA checkpost near Penukonda. Police suspect that both accidents occurred due to the negligence of the drivers.

Three employees of different software companies, who were going from Hyderabad to Anantapur, were killed on the spot when their car jumped the median and hit an oncoming bus near GATES College in Gooty.

The car was badly damaged and extricating the bodies was a difficult task, said Peddavaduguru police. The deceased have been identified as Mohan Krishna of Renumakulapalli who worked for Satya Infotech and Anil Kumar Reddy of Sodanapalli — both from Anantapur district — and Abdul Mujeeb of Bengaluru.

In the second incident that occurred close to the RTA checkpost, a car travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad jumped the median and hit a container truck coming the opposite direction, resulting in the death of two persons and grievous injuries to another.

While the deceased have been identified as Navesh (30), and Narendra (32), a man named Rohit Sharma was rushed to Bengaluru for treatment. All the three were sales employees of LivFast inverter batteries in Hyderabad and had come to Bengaluru for a meeting.