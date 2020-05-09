Andhra Pradesh

5 more COVID hospitals in the pipeline: Minister

Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Saturday said that five more private hospitals were designated as COVID-19 hospitals in Vizianagaram district as a precautionary measure.

Along with Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani and Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, Mr. Krishna Srinivas reviewed the preparedness in Vizianagaram.

Later, speaking to media, he said in addition to Vizianagaram Government Hospital and Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences, five more hospitals would be ready with all equipment and safety protocols for the staff.

He assured the family of an elderly woman, who succumbed to the infection in Chilakalapalli in Visakhapatnam, all help and added that the test results for all 16 family members were negative.

Allaying fears, the Minster said that the situation was in control in the district and urged people to cooperate with the officials to not let the number increase.

