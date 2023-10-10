5 lakh houses built under Pedalandariki Illu scheme to be inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh on October 12

October 10, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh government will organise a mega house-warming ceremony for the 5 lakh houses constructed under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme on October 12. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the programme.

“The event, along with a public meeting, will be organised at Samarlakota in Peddapuram Assembly constituency of Kakinada District,” Lakshmi Sha, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation told The Hindu on October 10 (Tuesday), adding that the construction of another 5 lakh houses is likely to be completed in the next phase.

Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Chairman Davuluri Dorababu said that similar house-warming programmes would be organised in select layouts in all 25 districts.

“The Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation has achieved the target of completing the construction of 5 lakh houses by August. It is among the big achievements of the government to complete such a large number of houses for the poor with facilities such as electricity, drinking water, roads and drainage,” said Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Housing Department.

The department has appointed Special Officers who will visit the layouts regularly, inspect the Jagananna Colonies and take the necessary steps for the completion of houses in time, he said.

Meanwhile, Minster for Housing Jogi Ramesh has congratulated all the officials and staff on achieving the target. He has asked the officials to complete the remaining houses at the earliest.