5 labourers killed in accident

Five labourers were killed and two others injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a van at Duvvuru village, near Sangam, in SPSR Nellore district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the driver of the van carrying milk from Mydukur in YSR Kadapa district to Buchireddypalem reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to instantaneous death of three labourers proceeding for work in the morning.

Two others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, one in Buchireddypalem Government Hospital and another in Government General Hospital, Nellore, the Sangam police said. The van driver, who sustained serious injuries, went into coma, the police added.