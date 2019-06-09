5 killed, two hurt in 2 accidents

Five persons were killed and two others were injured in two accidents in Chittoor and Kurnool districts on Saturday.

Three persons were killed on the spot, and two others were injured when the auto in which they were travelling was hit head-on by an APSRTC bus at Bhakarapeta ghat section between Kalyani dam and Bhakarapeta, 20 km from Tirupati.

According to information, the deceased, identified as Ramana Reddy and Venkata Ramana (40s) of Battinavaripalle of Chinnagottigallu mandal were returning home after a business deal at sheep shandy near Tirupati. An RTC bus on its way to Tirupati from Piler while trying to overtake a car had a collision with the auto. The impact left the duo dead along with the auto driver, Babu, on the spot. Two other passengers bound for Bhakarapeta received serious injuries and were rushed to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati. The Bhakarapeta police who rushed to the spot had a tough time retrieving the bodies from the mangled auto caught under the bus. The bodies were shifted to area hospital at Piler. Traffic was disrupted for a while due to the mishap on the narrow forest road. A case has been registered.

In another accident, two persons died after their car hit a lorry in Kurnool. The accident happened at around 4 p.m., on the flyover near Gutti petrol bunk. The car was going to Bengaluru from Hyderabad.

Speaking with The Hindu, traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that the deceased was driving at a high speed and hit the lorry from behind. The police suspect the two were also in an inebriated condition.

“The lorry driver did not stop his vehicle and zoomed away. However, the number plate of the lorry was found near the scene and we are currently in the process of tracking it,” said the DSP.

The police had reached the spot immediately and rushed them to the Kurnool Government General Hospital. But they were pronounced brought dead. The deceased have been identified as K. Aravind Kumar (44) and K.L Raghavendra (48) both residents of Bengaluru.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.