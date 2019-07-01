5 killed in accident on Chennai-Kolkata NH in A.P.

Five persons, including three children, were killed in a road accident at Narasaraopet centre in Chilakaluripet, Guntur district, on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway 65 on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Anand Kumar, 26, Surya Bhavani, 22, Venkateswara Rao, 30, Sonakshi, 5, and Geetheswar Babu, 3.
They were returning to their home at Sabbivaripalem village in Palakollu mandal, West Godavari district, after having a darshan at Tirupati. Police say that the accident took place as the sports utility vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary lorry.
Narsaraopet Police Sub-Divisional Officer D. Rama Varma rushed to the accident spot and began efforts to extricate the bodies from the vehicle.
