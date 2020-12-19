5 killed as lorry runs over people helping accident victim

Five persons died on the spot in a road accident at Raghavampalli near Bathalapalli in the district on Friday night when a lorry ploughed into a group of people helping a two-wheeler accident victim at the same spot. Two others injured in the incident were treated at Bathalapalli Hospital.
According to Bathalapalli police, Rajasekhar Naidu, 26, of Raghavampalli village was flung to the other carriageway beyond the median, when his motorcycle was knocked down by a car while crossing the Anantapur-Chennai National Highway No. 42.
A group of people standing on the roadside in the village immediately rushed to his rescue and were giving him water, when a lorry coming from Anantapur towards Bathalapalli, ran over them killing five of them, including the bike rider, who had first met with an accident, on the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Rajasekhar Naidu, 26, Devarakonda Srinivas, 50, Shivamma, 45, Vali, 42, and Suri, 40. The bodies have been brought to Government General Hospital, Anantapur.
