5 IAS officers transferred

VIJAYAWADA

03 October 2021 00:30 IST

Five IAS officers were transferred and given fresh postings in a minor reshuffle on Saturday.

According to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner M. Girija Shankar has been posted as Commissioner of Civil Supplies and ex-officio Secretary to the Government for Consumer Affairs and Food and Civil Supplies.

Advertising

Advertising

Commissioner of Civil Supplies Kona Sasidhar has been posted as Commissioner of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development.

Commissioner of Relief and Rehabilitation M. Hari Jawaharlal has been posted as Commissioner of Endowments.

Secretary (Water Resources) J. Syamala Rao has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Relief and Rehabilitation.

G.S. Naveen Kumar has been posted as Special Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare).