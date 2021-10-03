Andhra Pradesh

5 IAS officers transferred

Five IAS officers were transferred and given fresh postings in a minor reshuffle on Saturday.

According to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner M. Girija Shankar has been posted as Commissioner of Civil Supplies and ex-officio Secretary to the Government for Consumer Affairs and Food and Civil Supplies.

Commissioner of Civil Supplies Kona Sasidhar has been posted as Commissioner of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development.

Commissioner of Relief and Rehabilitation M. Hari Jawaharlal has been posted as Commissioner of Endowments.

Secretary (Water Resources) J. Syamala Rao has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Relief and Rehabilitation.

G.S. Naveen Kumar has been posted as Special Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 12:30:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/5-ias-officers-transferred/article36800610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY