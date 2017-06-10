5 held on charge of murder

The Indrapalem police on Friday arrested five persons, including a woman, on the charge of killing Domma Veerendra, a meat trader from Arjun Nagar in Indrapalem on May 29, 2017, and recovered from them weapons used for committing the crime.

Inspector V. Pavan Kishore said that Bheemala Ramana of Gollapeta and his friends Anasuri Babu Prasad of Cheediga, Dangeti Jagadeesh of Old Bus Stand, Muddada Lakshmi and her two brothers Pithani Erriyya and Bulleyya killed Veerendra by using axe, knife and bicycle parts. Mr. Pavan Kishore said that Ramana had an affair with Lakshmi and Veerendra started insisting that she also had a sexual contact with him.