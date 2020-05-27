Andhra Pradesh

5 held for murder of rowdy-sheeter

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old rowdy-sheeter at the quarry centre on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

The five persons have been identified as Y. Srinivas (prime accused), K. Chandu, G. Ayyappa Swami, M. Sattibabu and Sateesh. Police said that the five accused have confessed to the murder of Addepalli Sateesh (40) on the midnight of May 19.

“The accused killed the victim by beating him with a log on his head. Srinivas had sought the help of his four friends to eliminate his rival. All the accused belong to Rajamahendravaram city,” Rajamahendravaram III Town Circle Inspector and Investigation Officer S. Durga Prasad told The Hindu.

“Srinivas chalked out a plan to eliminate Sateesh, reportedly after the latter spoke ill about some women members of Srinivas’ family. The duo used to run a microfinance business together and fell apart after Sateesh quit,” Mr. Durga Prasad said.

“All the five accused have been produced in a local court and the investigation is on,” he added.

