5 held for ‘duping’ people over lucky draw

VISSANNAPET (KRISHNA DT.)

20 October 2020 03:31 IST

‘Accused collected about ₹40 lakh in A.P., Telangana’

The Krishna district police arrested five persons, who allegedly deceived public by collecting huge amount on the name of lucky draw.

The Police seized ₹18.4 lakh from them.

Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Monday, Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu said the accused started Sri Vigneswara Lucky Draw in the town a few months ago.

However, they closed the firm a few days ago and allegedly fled the town.

Following a complaint, Superintendent of Police(SP) M. Ravindranath Babu formed special teams with Tiruvuru and Vissannapet police and nabbed the five accused.

Police arrested Murali Mohan Reddy, Ram Mohan Reddy, Lakshmi Narayana, Sriramulu and Anji Babu.

The accused allegedly collected money from the residents in Chatrai, Reddygudem, Tiruvuru, Vissannapet, Gampalagudem, Bapulapadu in Andhra Pradesh and in Vemsuru and Sattupalli mandals in Telangana.

‘In name of schemes’

The organisers reportedly collected money on the name of different schemes and duped the customers, the DSP added.