5 held for derogatory comments against judges

08 August 2021 23:22 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested five persons last week in a case related to posting derogatory comments on social media against judges of the High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has ordered a probe into the issue. The CBI has so far booked 16 persons, out of which three are still abroad.

The arrested were P. Adarsh, L. Sambasiva Reddy, Pamula Sudhakar, Thammireddy Konda Reddy and Lingareddy Rajasekhara Reddy, who came from Kuwait on July 9.

In the FIR by the CBI, inclusion of the names of Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan has created a flutter. A CBI officer said that there seemed to be a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the remarks against judges.