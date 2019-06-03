5 Girijans electrocuted in Cheruvuru, Visakhapatnam

Five persons were electrocuted and six others, including three children, were severely injured when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling came in contact with live wires after hitting an electricity pole, at Cheruvuru village under A. Annavaram Police Station limits of Chintapalle mandal, in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as V. Chittibabu (55), V. Gangaraju (37), L. Bonjibabu (30), V. Krishna Rao (25), J. Prasad (20), all residents of Cheruvuru Ginnelabandha village of Chintapalle mandal. According to reports, the incident took place around 5 p.m., when a group of tribal people were returning to Cheruvuru Ginnelabandha after attending the weekly shandy at Korukonda. Sources said the autorickshaw driver lost control and hit the electricity pole.

CM expresses grief

Four persons died on the spot. Seven others were shifted to Lothugedda hospital where another person died. Chintapalle CI Ch. Sreedhar said as the incident took place in the Maoist-affected area, they were yet to get details. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called Collector K. Bhaskar and instructed him to proceed to Chintapalle. He conveyed condolences to bereaved family members.