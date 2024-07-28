5-day-old girl, abducted from Anantapur government hospital, rescued in three hours

The Anantapur police promptly rescued a 5-day-old girl, who was abducted from her mother’s bedside at the gynaecology ward of the Government General Hospital here on Sunday.

A pregnant woman, Amrita (25) from Nagalur village in Penukonda mandal of the neighbouring Sri Sathya Sai district, was admitted to the hospital on July 16. She gave birth to a baby girl on the 23rd, and both mother and baby had been receiving medical attention in the gynaecology ward. The baby was found missing at around 4:30 am.

Following an alert by the hospital staff, the police passed on the information to Superintendent of Police K.V. Muralikrishna. A special team was formed with Deputy SP T.V.V. Pratap and Circle Inspectors Krantikumar and Pratap Reddy. The gynaecological ward was secured, and the suspects were questioned. CCTV footage was thoroughly verified, leading to the identification of a woman named Amani from Narayanapuram village as the baby’s abductor. The police located her within three hours and returned the baby to her parents. The parents expressed their gratitude to the police and hospital staff for their prompt action.

The woman responsible for the abduction was taken into custody for further investigation.