GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5-day-old girl, abducted from Anantapur government hospital, rescued in three hours

The police arrest the suspect and return the baby to her parents

Published - July 28, 2024 07:54 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The police with the rescued 5-day-old girl in Anantapur on Sunday.

The police with the rescued 5-day-old girl in Anantapur on Sunday.

The Anantapur police promptly rescued a 5-day-old girl, who was abducted from her mother’s bedside at the gynaecology ward of the Government General Hospital here on Sunday.

A pregnant woman, Amrita (25) from Nagalur village in Penukonda mandal of the neighbouring Sri Sathya Sai district, was admitted to the hospital on July 16. She gave birth to a baby girl on the 23rd, and both mother and baby had been receiving medical attention in the gynaecology ward. The baby was found missing at around 4:30 am.

Following an alert by the hospital staff, the police passed on the information to Superintendent of Police K.V. Muralikrishna. A special team was formed with Deputy SP T.V.V. Pratap and Circle Inspectors Krantikumar and Pratap Reddy. The gynaecological ward was secured, and the suspects were questioned. CCTV footage was thoroughly verified, leading to the identification of a woman named Amani from Narayanapuram village as the baby’s abductor. The police located her within three hours and returned the baby to her parents. The parents expressed their gratitude to the police and hospital staff for their prompt action.

The woman responsible for the abduction was taken into custody for further investigation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.