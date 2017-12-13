5-day mela offering 10,000 jobs gets under way at Nannaya

About 100 companies have come to recruit 10,000 youth in a span of five days, said Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Mutyala Naidu at the inaugural of a five-day job mela organised by Kousal Godavari and Vikasa at the university here on Tuesday. He said all the candidates would be given appointment letters on the day of interview. MP M. Muralimohan said selections would be held sector-wise at the mela while the fifth day was allocated exclusively for girls and physically-challenged candidates. Sub-Collector Ch. Saikantha Varam said that Kousal Godavari was a skill development wing of the district administration which would not only offer skill development courses to youth but also link them to the companies that want to have trained and skilled people.