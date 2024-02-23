5-day Mahasatha Avadhaanam in Vijayawada from Feb. 26

February 23, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will conduct Sri Durga Soundarya Lahari Mahasatha Avadhaanam here from February 26 to March 1.

Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao said that noted Avadhani Madugula Naga Phani Sarma would perform the Mahasatha Avadhaanam. It is a novel concept, the Avadhani will perform avadhanam on religious texts relating to Ammavarau. As many as 126 scholars will act as Pruchakas in the five-day avadhanam, they said.

The event would be organised at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in two sessions every day—from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Devasthanam is selecting the Pruchakas, they added.

