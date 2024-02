5-day ‘Maha Sathaavadhanam’ begins in Vijayawada

February 27, 2024 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

A five-day ‘Sri Durga Soundarya Lahari Maha Sathaavadhanam’ began here on Monday. Noted Avadhanam expert and poet Madugula Nagaphani Sarma performed the ‘Avadhanam’ while the speakers praised him for his remarkable scholarly sparkle.

Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the ‘Avadhanam’ by Mr. Nagaphani Sarma was like a ‘naivedyam’ (offering to god) to Durga Malleswara Swamy.

Hosted by Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam ‘avadhanam’ began with praises to Goddess Kanaka Durga and Eswara by Mr. Nagaphani Sarma. Avadhani and scholar Palaparthi Syamalananda Prasad acted as a coordinator of the programme. Lyricist Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao participated as the chief guest. About 30 pruchakas shooted ‘Dattapadulu’ for which Mr. Nagaphani Sarma replied with ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada (West) MLA Velampalli Srinivas Rao, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Devasthsnam Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.