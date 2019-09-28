₹5 crore plan to develop tourism in Kurnool

In a bid to boost tourism in the district, the authorities have come out with a ₹5 crore action plan and are awaiting government consent.
Addressing reporters at the YSR Smruti Vanam at Nallakalava village in Atmakur mandal, Collector G. Veerapandian said that Kurnool had numerous historical and natural tourism sites. There was an opportunity to create jobs for people if these sites were developed.
The World Tourism Day was celebrated at the venue. Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy said that the State government was extending help in all forms to develop tourism in the district.
Later, the MP and the Collector released CDs of a documentary which was made to shed light on the historical and ecological attractions of Kurnool district. A brochure was also released by them.
Prior to this, a photo exhibition, a cookery contest and cultural events were held.
