₹5 crore funds sought for construction of BC Bhavan in Vizianagaram

Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Associations Golagani Ramesh Yadav, Kella Srinivasa Rao, Gorle Suribabu on Sunday urged the government to allocate ₹5 crore for the construction of ‘BC Bhavan’ with a multi purpose hall in Vizianagaram. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had earlier sanctioned an acre of land for the structure, they highlighted.

On the occasion B.P. Mandal’s 107th birth anniversary, they garlanded his statue and recalled his services to the nation to redress caste discrimination and reforms he delivered as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Mr. Ramesh Yadav alleged that the successive governments had failed to implement Mandal Commission’s report in the last three decades although OBC’s population was more than 52% in the country.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao and Mr. Suribabu observed that sub-classification of backward classes would also benefit the most backward sections of the society.

