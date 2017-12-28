Andhra Pradesh

5 cricket bookies, 3 sub-bookies held

Prize catch: A cricket bookie explaining the modus operandi before Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Four communicator boxes, five laptops, 36 mobile phones and ₹36,000 seized

The police on Wednesday arrested five suspected cricket bookies and three sub-bookies for betting in different matches. They were natives of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The police seized four communicator boxes, five laptops, 36 mobile phones and ₹36,000 from them.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang said the accused, D. Srinivasa Raju alias Chakravarthy, V. Chinna Babu alias Chinna, V. Dharmendra alias Bunny and G. Srinivas, were the main bookies and they allegedly roped in many sub-bookies and punters into the betting.

The sub-bookies, V. Shiva Ramakrishna, V. Ganesh, N. Shiva Ramakrishna and M Srinivasa Rao were taken into custody.

Efforts are on to identify a few more bookies, punters at different places in the two States, Mr. Gautam Sawang said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police T.K. Rana and other officers were present.

