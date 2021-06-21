₹5 cr. donated to TTD

Tirumala

Impressed by the services extended by the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) at Tirupati during the second wave of COVID-19, a devotee on Monday donated ₹5 crore to the TTD.

The devotee, who wished to remain anonymous, handed over a demand draft for the amount to TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and requested him to utilise it for setting up a laboratory with advanced facilities.

