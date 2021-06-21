Andhra PradeshTirumala 21 June 2021 19:26 IST
₹5 cr. donated to TTD
Impressed by the services extended by the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) at Tirupati during the second wave of COVID-19, a devotee on Monday donated ₹5 crore to the TTD.
The devotee, who wished to remain anonymous, handed over a demand draft for the amount to TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and requested him to utilise it for setting up a laboratory with advanced facilities.
