Andhra Pradesh

5 COVID deaths in Nellore, Prakasam

Compared to yesterday’s figures, new coronavirus infections went up by 225 to 561(as it usually happens due to reduced testing on weekends) in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The cumulative tally rose to more than 2.51 lakh as 310 persons in Prakasam district and 251 others in SPSR Nellore district tested positive for the disease. The recoveries were lesser than the daily tally as 552 patients in both the districts were declared recovered during the period.

SPSR Nellore district has 3,046 active cases and Prakasam district 4,283 such cases.

The toll rose to 1,853 as four patients in SPSR Nellore district and one patient in Prakasam district died of the disease. The virus has claimed 934 lives in Prakasam district and 919 patients in SPSR Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.


Printable version | Jul 7, 2021

