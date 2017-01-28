5 accused in serial bomb blasts produced in Chittoor court

The Chittoor Urban police on Friday evening produced five persons, accused of various extremist activities and involvement in 12 incidents of bomb blasts in public places all over India, before the IV Additional district judge court here.

They are wanted by Chittoor police in connection with the April 2016 blast on local court complex.

Abbas Ali, Dawood Karim, Shamshu Karim Raja, Mohommad Ayub Ali and Samshir were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team at Madurai in Tamil Nadu a couple of months ago.

In recent weeks, they were taken into custody by the Bengaluru police on PT warrant.

The Chittoor police team led by Deputy SP brought the gang from Bengaluru to Chittoor on Friday.

The local court remanded them till February 10. Though they were supposed to be shifted to Kadapa Central Jail, due to late production in court, they were remanded in the sub-jail at Chittoor.

The Chittoor police are likely to seek police custody of the five ultras in a couple of days. The gang is allegedly involved in recent bomb blasts in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.