4th convocation ceremony of SRM University-AP to be held today

Published - September 01, 2024 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalkrishnan, a prominent Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist and co-founder of Infosys, will attend the fourth convocation ceremony of SRM University-AP, on September 2 (Monday). A statement released by the university said that chief executive officer of food marketplace at Swiggy, Rohit Kapoor, will also be present on the occasion.

A total of 1,018 graduates, including 24 PhD scholars will receive certificates. They include 18 gold, five silver and five bronze medallists respectively. Students and their families are expected to be part of the convocation, which will be live streamed on SRM University-AP’s official X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Chancellor of the SRM Group of Institutions T.R. Paarivendhar, pro-chancellor of SRM University-AP P. Satyanarayanan, vice-chancellor Manoj K. Arora, registrar R. Prem Kumar, members of the governing body and board of management, deans of all schools, faculties and staff of the university will be part of the convocation.

