492 street and pet dogs vaccinated against rabies in Vijayawada

A total of 492 street and pet dogs were administered anti-rabies vaccine for free at a camp held on July 6 (Saturday), considered the World Zoonoses Day.

The camp was organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in association with the Animal Husbandry Department and Sai Baba Satsang Seva Samiti in Bhavanipuram and Kottapet of the city.

After launching the vaccination drive, Chief Medical Officer of Health P. Ratnavali explained that infections that are spread easily between animals and humans are called zoonotic diseases. These include rabies (from dogs), anthrax (from sheep and goat) and bird flu (from chickens).

“It is very important to protect oneself from these infections, which are life-threatening,” she said, adding that the government is taking measures to prevent outbreak of these infections. Later, the officials educated the public on the right behaviour one needs to have with street dogs.

