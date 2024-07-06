GIFT a SubscriptionGift
492 street and pet dogs vaccinated against rabies in Vijayawada

Updated - July 06, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A pet dog getting vaccinated against rabies on the occasion of World Zoonoses Day in Vijayawada on on Saturday.

A pet dog getting vaccinated against rabies on the occasion of World Zoonoses Day in Vijayawada on on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

A total of 492 street and pet dogs were administered anti-rabies vaccine for free at a camp held on July 6 (Saturday), considered the World Zoonoses Day.

The camp was organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in association with the Animal Husbandry Department and Sai Baba Satsang Seva Samiti in Bhavanipuram and Kottapet of the city.

After launching the vaccination drive, Chief Medical Officer of Health P. Ratnavali explained that infections that are spread easily between animals and humans are called zoonotic diseases. These include rabies (from dogs), anthrax (from sheep and goat) and bird flu (from chickens).

“It is very important to protect oneself from these infections, which are life-threatening,” she said, adding that the government is taking measures to prevent outbreak of these infections. Later, the officials educated the public on the right behaviour one needs to have with street dogs.

