‘491 tonnes of oxygen supplied to hospitals in a day’

Centre increased allocation by 110 tonnes, says Singhal

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal has said that the oxygen supply to hospitals by the State increased in the past several days and in the past day, 491 tonnes of liquid oxygen for COVID-19 patients has been supplied.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said that the Central government also increased the allocation for the State from 480 tonnes to 590 tonnes after several requests. He said that the State had requested the Centre to provide more supply and also ensure it from the plants near to the State for easy transportation as the requirement by hospitals was growing daily.

Further, the State government also called tenders for the supply of liquid oxygen and the response is awaited. The State is ready to import oxygen. The 25 cryogenic tankers purchased by the State will reach in three weeks, he said.

More COVID hospitals

The number of hospitals treating COVID-19 patients increased to 662 in the State and there are 7,065 ICU beds and 23,585 oxygen beds as of Saturday afternoon. As many as 6,300 ICU beds and 21,950 oxygen beds were occupied and the number of patients in COVID Care Centres increased to 14,784.

Mr. Singhal said that there were no complaints of shortage of Remdesivir from private hospitals and in the past 24 hours 15,476 doses were supplied to them as per the requirement.