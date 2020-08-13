49 patients dischargedfrom SVIMS hospital

TIRUPATI

13 August 2020 23:13 IST

As many as 49 COVID-19 patients in the need of critical healthcare services, who were admitted to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), were discharged after they were tested negative for the infection on Thursday.

Of the patients, 40 belong to Chittoor district, six to Kadapa, two to Kurnool and one to Nellore district. Sixteen of them are women.

Similarly, fourteen patients were discharged from the Ruia Hospital, a district COVID facility. Around 170 patients with mild symptoms were also discharged from the Srinivasam Complex.

Advertising

Advertising