49 Jamaat returnees test positive in Kurnool

The city reacted with shock as 49 persons tested positive for COVID-19 here in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 53.

The steep rise in the number of positive cases prompted authorities to ramp up containment measures, with over half of the city being declared a red zone. Only medical shops will be allowed to remain open, according to authorities.

The district administration, with the help of police and municipal officials, has extended the containment and buffer zones to more colonies, like Gaffar Street, Budhawarapet, Sri Lakshmi Nagar and Park Road, from where the positive cases have been reported.

Collector G. Veerapandian instructed police officials to ensure that nobody comes out of their homes, and has ordered that only medical shops be allowed to remain open. He also warned that those spreading false information on COVID-19 or attempting to defame any particular community would be dealt with in a stringent manner.

Samples were taken from 338 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, and 92 of them tested negative. The only other person who tested positive, hails from Nossam and is now making a fast recovery.

One positive case was recorded in Owk on Saturday while one each was reported from Banaganapalli and Kurnool Roja Street.

Over 400 persons had gone to Delhi and efforts are on to contact all of them using their cell tower location, and they are being asked to come and get themselves tested at the quarantine centres.

Those who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are being shifted to Santhiram Hospital, which is a designated COVID-19 Hospital in addition to the Kurnool Government General Hospital. Viswabharati Hospital has also been taken over by the State government to provide beds to COVID-19 patients, the Collector said.