49 acres of govt. land reclaimed in Vizag in one day

VIJAYAWADA

13 June 2021 19:03 IST

Market value estimated at ₹792 cr.; total 480 acres recovered in a year

The Visakhapatnam district administration has reclaimed 430.81 acres of encroached government land as part of a special drive in the last one year.

The value of the lands situated in and around the port city was approximately ₹4,292 crore, according to an official press release here.

Criminal cases had been booked against those who had occupied the lands and steps were initiated to take back more lands on which various illegal structures sprang up.

On Sunday, 49.05 acres of government land (in addition to the 430.81 acres) was reclaimed by the authorities which had a market value of roughly ₹792 crore, the release said.

The district officials were pressing ahead with the land reclamation drive duly assisted by the Revenue Department and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. A majority of the lands being wrested back from encroachers were in Visakhapatnam Rural, Anandapuram, Gajuwaka and Sabbavaram mandals.

The total value of all the lands was around ₹5,080 crore, as per the survey number-wise details disclosed by the officials concerned.