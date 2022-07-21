489 COVID-19 cases reported in A.P. in 24 hours
Number of active cases goes up to 2,805
The State reported 489 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The active cases tally increased to 2,805 while 398 patients have recovered in the past day.
On Wednesday, the State reported 465 infections and during the past week 3,250.
The cumulative tally increased to 23,28,151 and the total recoveries to 23,10,613. The death toll remains at 14,733.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.