489 COVID-19 cases reported in A.P. in 24 hours

Number of active cases goes up to 2,805

The State reported 489 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The active cases tally increased to 2,805 while 398 patients have recovered in the past day.

On Wednesday, the State reported 465 infections and during the past week 3,250.

The cumulative tally increased to 23,28,151 and the total recoveries to 23,10,613. The death toll remains at 14,733.