ADVERTISEMENT

486 polling stations identified as ‘critical’ in Prakasam district: Collector

March 30, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ONGOLE

Seven contract employees terminated, 20 volunteers, 2 fair price shop dealers removed so far, says Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Praksam District collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar addressing a press conference in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

District Collector, A.S. Dinesh Kumar, said that 23 vulnerable families and 58 trouble-makers, who were involved in poll-related violence were identified in Prakasam district. He added out of the total 2,183 polling stations, 486 have been categorised as ‘critical’, thus additional forces would be deployed and about 1,000 micro observers would be allotted duties in these polling stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The trouble mongers were bound over and necessary steps are being taken to create a conducive atmosphere for the voters to exercise their franchise,” he said. The Collector said that acting on complaints, one regular employee was suspended, seven contract staff were terminated, 20 volunteers and two fair price shop dealers were removed.

Moreover, 219 complaints have been received under C-Vigil, of which 177 were found to be genuine and 157 were solved within 100 minutes. “We are focusing on Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and C-Vigil complaints. No regular or contract employees, volunteer or fair price shop dealers should participate in election campaigns,” Mr. Kumar asserted.

EPICs distribution

Efforts are underway for the distribution of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to all the voters in the next couple of days through the Postal Department staff, the Collector added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr. Kumar, along with Sub-Collector Rahul Meena, Assistant Collector Shouryaman Patel, District Revenue Officer R. Srilatha and other officers observed the situation at the check-posts through CCTVs at the Integrated Command Control Room.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US