GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

486 polling stations identified as ‘critical’ in Prakasam district: Collector

Seven contract employees terminated, 20 volunteers, 2 fair price shop dealers removed so far, says Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar

March 30, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ONGOLE

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Praksam District collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar addressing a press conference in Ongole on Saturday.

Praksam District collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar addressing a press conference in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

District Collector, A.S. Dinesh Kumar, said that 23 vulnerable families and 58 trouble-makers, who were involved in poll-related violence were identified in Prakasam district. He added out of the total 2,183 polling stations, 486 have been categorised as ‘critical’, thus additional forces would be deployed and about 1,000 micro observers would be allotted duties in these polling stations.

“The trouble mongers were bound over and necessary steps are being taken to create a conducive atmosphere for the voters to exercise their franchise,” he said. The Collector said that acting on complaints, one regular employee was suspended, seven contract staff were terminated, 20 volunteers and two fair price shop dealers were removed.

Moreover, 219 complaints have been received under C-Vigil, of which 177 were found to be genuine and 157 were solved within 100 minutes. “We are focusing on Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and C-Vigil complaints. No regular or contract employees, volunteer or fair price shop dealers should participate in election campaigns,” Mr. Kumar asserted.

EPICs distribution

Efforts are underway for the distribution of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to all the voters in the next couple of days through the Postal Department staff, the Collector added.

Later, Mr. Kumar, along with Sub-Collector Rahul Meena, Assistant Collector Shouryaman Patel, District Revenue Officer R. Srilatha and other officers observed the situation at the check-posts through CCTVs at the Integrated Command Control Room.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.