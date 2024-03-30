486 polling stations identified as ‘critical’ in Prakasam district: Collector

March 30, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ONGOLE

District Collector, A.S. Dinesh Kumar, said that 23 vulnerable families and 58 trouble-makers, who were involved in poll-related violence were identified in Prakasam district. He added out of the total 2,183 polling stations, 486 have been categorised as ‘critical’, thus additional forces would be deployed and about 1,000 micro observers would be allotted duties in these polling stations.

“The trouble mongers were bound over and necessary steps are being taken to create a conducive atmosphere for the voters to exercise their franchise,” he said. The Collector said that acting on complaints, one regular employee was suspended, seven contract staff were terminated, 20 volunteers and two fair price shop dealers were removed.

Moreover, 219 complaints have been received under C-Vigil, of which 177 were found to be genuine and 157 were solved within 100 minutes. “We are focusing on Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and C-Vigil complaints. No regular or contract employees, volunteer or fair price shop dealers should participate in election campaigns,” Mr. Kumar asserted.

EPICs distribution

Efforts are underway for the distribution of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to all the voters in the next couple of days through the Postal Department staff, the Collector added.

Later, Mr. Kumar, along with Sub-Collector Rahul Meena, Assistant Collector Shouryaman Patel, District Revenue Officer R. Srilatha and other officers observed the situation at the check-posts through CCTVs at the Integrated Command Control Room.