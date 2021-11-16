484 students of NRIIT secure placements

As many as 484 students of NRI Institute of Technology (NRI IT), Agiripalli, secured jobs in various companies this year, said institute principal C. Naga Bhaskar.

Of the total, 84 students of final year engineering got selected for placements in TCS. The remaining students of different streams were selected in the interviews conducted by Hexaware, DXC Technologies, Galaxe Solutions, Infosys, Virtusa and Zoho and Wipro, NRI IT correspondent K. Sridhar said in a release on Monday.

Placement officer N.V. Surendra Babu said that the institute management has set up an Centre of Excellence on the institute campus at Agiripalli in Krishna district, and had entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various companies.

Training was being imparted for the students as per the requirement of the industries right from the first year, said Director (Administration) G. Rosaiah.